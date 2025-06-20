India News | Air India Flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai Cancelled Due to Technical Snag

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 11:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Air India Flight from Hyderaof-air-india-flight-ai171-arrested-for-allegedly-lying-about-being-on-ill-fated-flight-heres-a-fact-check-as-fake-social-media-post-6941189.htmlAhmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here’s a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings
  • Videos
    Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Air India Flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai Cancelled Due to Technical Snag

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 11:54 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Air India Flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai Cancelled Due to Technical Snag

    Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

    After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

    Also Read | Bihar: Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ganga River From Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in Buxar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

    "AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

    After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

    Also Read | Bihar: Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ganga River From Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in Buxar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

    "AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel