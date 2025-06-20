India News | Air India Flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai Cancelled Due to Technical Snag

Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ganga River From Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in Buxar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

"AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)