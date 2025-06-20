Bihar: Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ganga River From Veer Kunwar Singh Setu in Buxar, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos)

Buxar, June 20: A tragic accident occurred Friday night when a four-wheeler (SUV) broke through the railing of the Veer Kunwar Singh Setu (Ganga Bridge) on the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border and plunged into the Ganga River, said police. The incident reportedly took place around 9:00 PM. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was moving at a very high speed from the Uttar Pradesh side towards Bihar when it suddenly lost control, rammed into the bridge's railing, and fell into the Ganga.

Upon receiving information about the accident, multiple police teams from Buxar Nagar Police Station, Buxar Industrial Police Station, and Ganga Bridge Police Station rushed to the scene. Buxar SDM and Circle Officer (CO) also arrived at the site to oversee the situation. Vaishali Car Crash: Several Injured After Speeding SUV Rams Into Crowd in Bihar, Locals Thrash Driver and Set Vehicle on Fire (Watch Video).

Car SUV Plunges Into Ganga River in Buxar

Buxar, Bihar: A Scorpio broke through the divider on the old Veer Kunwar Singh Setu bridge and plunged into the river Ganga. Rescue efforts are underway to save the occupants. Police teams are present at the site, actively involved in the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/2SmQX2Wbph — IANS (@ians_india) June 20, 2025

#WATCH | Buxar, Bihar: A car fell into the Ganga River after breaking the railing of the Veer Kunwar Singh Setu Bridge. Police and rescue teams are at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/L0dMEuTnNf — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

Rescue operations were immediately launched by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with local divers. Morning Walk Turns Tragic: Speeding Car Mows Down 3 Women on Morning Walk in Bihar’s Motihari.

Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle was registered in Dulhpur village under Simri Police Station area of Buxar district. However, the exact number of occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident is yet to be confirmed.

