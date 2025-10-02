By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Air India is likely to resume its operations to China by the end of the year.

The operations will be resumed to China, particularly the route from Delhi to Shanghai, sources confirmed to ANI on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Ministry in a post on X said, "India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October 2025, aligning with the winter schedule. This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalise bilateral ties. The move will greatly enhance air connectivity, support people-to-people exchanges and contribute to the strengthening of economic collaboration between the two countries."

IndiGo also announced the resumption of flights from India to mainland China.

In its press release, IndiGo stated, "Following the recent diplomatic initiatives, IndiGo, today announced the resumption of its services to Mainland China connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights starting 26 October 2025."

"Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly. IndiGo will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate these flights that will re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations," the airline operator added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31, noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation. (ANI)

