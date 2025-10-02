Mumbai, October 2: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted at a strong alliance between his party and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with a view to avoid a split in the votes of Marathi-speaking people and also to foil the BJP-led government’s attempt to separate Mumbai.

“I had told on July 5 (at a victory rally to celebrate the state government’s withdrawal of it’s decision about the introduction of Hindi from grade one) that we have come together to stay together for Marathi and Maharashtra,” he declared at his speech at the customary Dusserah rally held amid rains at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park also known as Shivtirth. The rally took place despite heavy rainfall as Shiv Sainiks weathered the wet conditions to show their support for Thackeray and the party. There was a speculation about Raj Thackeray's appearance at the rally, but he did not join the stage today. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Amid Talks of Alliance During BMC Elections 2025, Uddhav Thackeray Visits Raj Thackeray’s Home for Ganesh Puja.

He, however, urged the party workers to gear up for the upcoming BMC elections. He started his speech by wishing the crowd on Vijayadashami, invoking the festival's theme of dharma's triumph over adharma. "Let truth prevail over lies, and may every crisis in Maharashtra be resolved," he said, tying it to the state's political and economic challenges. Reiterating the July rally's theme, he slammed the MahaYuti government's earlier push for Hindi as a third language in schools, calling it an "imposition" on Marathi culture.

"We fought for Marathi, and we'll continue to protect it. This is just the trailer, more to come." He hinted at a stronger Shiv Sena-MNS alliance for local polls. He said his party won’t allow the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, where Marathi has received the Classical language status. Thackeray accused the BJP and central government of neglecting Maharashtra in favour of election-bound states like Bihar. "Maharashtra is in crisis, but elections are in Bihar - so you're showering money there, Rs 10,000 to women and ignoring us. This is betrayal."

He referenced PM Modi's recent Bihar announcements as evidence of favouritism. He demanded that the state government immediately provide the financial aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers hit hard due to heavy rains and floods. He warned that the party will launch a protest in Marathwada, which has been adversely affected, if the government fails to give the aid. Thackeray slammed the state government, saying they are inactive and only focused on branding themselves through advertisements. He emphasised that the government lacks a clear vision and isn't doing enough to help farmers or address the aftermath of natural disasters. BMC Elections 2025: BJP Appoints 3-Term MLA Ameet Satam To Lead Mumbai Unit Ahead of Civic Polls (Watch Video).

Thackeray strongly defended his version of Hindutva while taking a swipe at the BJP, saying that "Our Hindutva is about Maharashtra's sons, not just temple bells or utensils during COVID. Balasaheb Thackeray’s (Shiv Sena founder) legacy is with us, not those who divided the family." Thackeray criticised the BJP, stating that the party has spread mud everywhere to promote its lotus symbol and has wrongly imprisoned many people. He questioned the party's actions, asking how those who supported Pakistan could be considered patriots.

Terming deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor), Thackeray mocked the rival Shiv Sena's claims to Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy. "They stole our symbol and party, but the real Shiv Sena's heart beats here." He alluded to the 2022 split, saying the government's schemes against him mirror historical betrayals. Thackeray mentioned Sonam Wangchuck, who was labelled a traitor for attending a conference in Pakistan, and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan to celebrate Nawaz Sharif's birthday wasn't seen as treasonous. He also spoke on national issues, calling out "anti-national" elements who prioritise cricket matches over security (referencing India-Pakistan Asia Cup comments).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).