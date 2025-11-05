New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A third-party connectivity network issue disrupted check-in systems at several airports across India on Wednesday, causing delays in flight departures. The issue has been resolved, but some flights may still experience delays as the situation returns to normal, according to a travel advisory from Air India.

In its advisory, Air India said, "A third-party connectivity network issue had impacted check-in systems at some airports, thereby delaying flight departures of some airlines, including Air India. The system has since been restored. However, some of our flights may continue to be delayed for some time as the situation normalises progressively."

The airline advised passengers flying today to check their flight status on the Air India website before heading to the airport and to allow extra time for their journey.

Delhi Airport also issued a statement confirming that the issue had been resolved. "A few airlines were experiencing a tech glitch for the check-in process. All operations are back to normal, and passengers can proceed with their travel plans as usual. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," the statement read.

Earlier today, Air India thanked local authorities in Ulaanbaatar, the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, the DGCA, and the Government of India for providing the safety and well-being of the Passengers of AI 174, an official spokesperson said.

AI174 of 02 November 2025, operating from San Francisco to Delhi, had made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar International Airport in Mongolia.

According to a statement from an Air India spokesperson, "The relief flight carrying passengers and crew of AI174 who were stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after a precautionary diversion has landed in Delhi this morning."

It added, "Air India would like to thank local authorities in Ulaanbaatar, the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, the DGCA, Government of India, and all those who helped us in ensuring that the passengers and crew were looked after during this time and brought them to Delhi safely."

"We also thank our passengers for their patience and understanding during the diversion. Safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our foremost priority," an Air India Spokesperson said. (ANI)

