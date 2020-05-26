India News | Airports Have Handled 325 Departures, 283 Arrivals Till 5 Pm Today: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that airports, across the states, handled 325 departures and 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers till 5 pm on the second day of the resumption of domestic flight operations in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Puri wrote, "Smooth operations of domestic civil aviation. Our airports have handled 325 departures and 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers till 5 pm on 26 May 2020, the 2nd day after the recommencement of domestic flights. The final report for the day will be prepared after details come in at midnight."

Meanwhile, domestic flight operations have resumed in Andhra Pradesh from today, a day later than other states except for West Bengal, amid the fourth phase of the lockdown.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

