New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Aleph Book Company has won the Publishing Next Industry Award 2022 for publisher of the year with Roli Books named the runner-up.

Aleph also won two other awards - Children's Book of the Year in the age group of 8+ for "It's Time to Rhyme" and the runner-up in Printed Book of the Year (English) went to "Born A Muslim".

Elated over the win, Aleph Publisher David Davidar said: "Adjudged by a jury of industry stalwarts, the Publisher of the Year award, presented by the Publishing Next organisation, is perhaps the most prestigious prize Indian publishing has to offer. It recognises the excellence of our authors, and the books they have written for us, and it also commends the work of our editors, designers, marketers, production team, and sales people."

He went on to add: "Publishing is a collective effort, and all of us at Aleph are honoured and thrilled to have won this accolade."

Editorial Director of Roli Books Priya Kapoor tweeted, "And we won runners up in the Publisher of the Year category!"

Established in 2014, the Publishing Next Industry Awards seek to reward innovation and leadership in the Indian book trade.

The Editor of the Year award was bagged by Elizabeth Kuruvilla of Penguin Random House India and the runner-up was her colleague Radhika Marwah.

Prashant Soni, endorsed by Eklavya, was named the Illustrator of the Year and the runner-up was Sanket Pethkar, endorsed by Pickle Yolk Books

The Book Cover of the Year (Indian languages) was given to the Bengali book "Nishite Pawa Desh", designed by Paramita Brahmachari and the second prize was won by "Pariyon Ke Beech", designed by Anil Aahuja.

In the Book Cover of the Year (English) section, "Hungry Humans", designed by Akangksha Sarmah, was adjudged the best while "Land, Guns, Caste, Woman", designed by Akila Seshasayee, came second.

Roli Books' "Indian Botanical Art: An Illustrated History" won the Printed Book of the Year (Art, Illustration and Photography) while the runner-up was "Mumbai: A City Through Objects", published by HarperCollins India.

For the Children's Book of the Year (Ages: 0-8) award, "Dugga" by Pratham Books was the winner followed by "Aai and I" by Pickle Yolk Books.

In the Children's Book of the Year (Ages 8+) section, "Pinkoo Shergill Pastry Chef" by Scholastic India was the runner-up.

"Mahaparbat" by HarperCollins India was adjudged the best in the Printed Book of the Year (Indian Languages) section while "Madras 1726" by Kalachuvadu Publications was second.

In the Printed Book of the Year (English) category, "Improvised Futures" by Tulika Books came first followed by "Born A Muslim" and "In the Language of Remembering" by HarperCollins India.

