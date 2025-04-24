India News | All Party Meeting on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack to Be Held at 6 Pm Today

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): An all-party meeting, called by the central government, to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack will be held at 6 pm at the Parliament on Thursday.

According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the meeting to discuss the attack in which 26 people were killed,

Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena released a statement informing of the participation of Shrikant Shinde and expressed "unwavering" support.

"Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will represent the party at the all-party meeting to be held today in New Delhi. In light of the recent developments in Jammu & Kashmir and the ongoing national security concerns, Shrikant Shinde will convey Shiv Sena's firm stand on national unity, security, and the unwavering support for every citizen affected by the Pahalgam attack," Shiv Sena said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) will not be able to attend the meeting in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhubani in Bihar. However, the party expressed complete support for the government.

JDU Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, said, "All top JDU leaders are engaged in the Prime Minister's program in Madhubani district today, so we are not able to attend the all-party meeting. Whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, JDU will stand with the government decision and support the Government in the country's interest."

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong counter-measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

In the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Further the country has decided to cancel any visas provided SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by May 1, 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting. (ANI)

