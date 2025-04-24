Kolkata, April 24: The civic authorities of Kolkata will announce the Kolkata FF Result (Kolkata Fatafat Result) today, April 24, shortly. Lottery players who are taking part in the speculative lottery of Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result of all eight rounds (bazis) on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can also check the winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of April 24, 2025, provided below.

A total of eight rounds or bazis are played in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery, and these include 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The results ofthe Kolkata Fatafat lottery are announced after each round (bazi) is completed. A unique highlight of the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery is that the Satta Matka-type game requires participants to be present in Kolkata to participate in the lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 270 890 446 249 9 7 4 5

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

How is the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery played? Are there any rules for the Satta Matka-style game? The Kolkata FF lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets to win varying prizes based on the outcome of their predictions. The eight bazis of Kolkata Fatafat allow participants multiple opportunities to win with minimum investments. Played on all seven days of the week, the Kolkata FF lottery is one of the few lotteries which is played on a daily basis. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the Kolkata FF results are announced every one and a half hours, the games are played throughout the day, with the first round result out by 10 AM and the last bazi's result declared by 9 PM. The Kokata Fatafat Results are announced eight times a day from Mondays to Saturdays, while on Sundays, the results are published four times only. Although Kolkata FF is continuing to grow in popularity, participants must exercise caution as the game involves financial risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).