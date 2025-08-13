New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): All formalities for organising Ramleela will be handled at the district level through the District Magistrate's office, and the government is setting up a single window system for this purpose, said a press release.

Another important decision taken is the formation of a special committee to address other related matters, ensuring that no obstacles arise in the staging of Ramleela or other associated issues.

This decision was made at a special meeting held at Raj Niwas under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, which was also attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, office bearers of the Delhi Ramleela Federation, and senior officials from relevant departments, added the release.

Providing details of the decisions and facilities for Ramleela performances, Rekha Gupta stated that this year, the Ramleela in the capital will be held from 22 September to 2 October. The history of Ramleela in Delhi is very old, and despite the busy pace of modern life, residents of the capital continue to show keen interest in attending these performances.

According to the Chief Minister, around 600 Ramleela performances take place in Delhi, of which 100 major performances are conducted on a grand scale. She noted that in recent years, organisers faced several challenges, including delays in securing land and difficulties in obtaining various no-objection certificates (NOCs), which impeded the smooth staging of events.

CM Rekha Gupta stated that a single window system is now being established at the district level under the leadership of the DM, through which all types of NOCs required for Ramleela performances will be issued.

She added that the security deposit for land has been reduced from Rs 20 per square metre to Rs 15 per square metre. Another key decision is that the area allotted for entertainment spaces accompanying the Ramleela performances has been increased to 40% of the total area, up from the previous 25%.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that disputes sometimes arose over rides and food stalls within the entertainment area. To resolve such issues in a timely manner, a committee comprising a deputy director-level officer from DDA and two office bearers from the Delhi Ramleela Federation has been formed. If required, this committee will coordinate with officials from various departments to resolve disputes.

The Chief Minister further informed that recently, organisers had met her to highlight some challenges they faced. They explained that obtaining NOCs from various departments posed significant difficulties, sometimes with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and at other times with the horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation.

They also raised several other issues and requested solutions. Additionally, they suggested that the Delhi government should provide one ambulance at each Ramleela venue to be available in case of emergencies. She assured that following the decisions taken in today's meeting, organisers would face no difficulties in staging the Ramleela.

CM Gupta said that Lord Shri Ram is the embodiment of the universal form, which is why millions of people hold deep faith in him. The people of Delhi, too, have profound devotion towards Lord Ram, a faith passed down through generations.

This is the reason why grand Ramleela performances have been held in the capital for many years, with active public participation. According to the Chief Minister, Ramleela is not only a symbol of religious faith but also keeps the cultural heritage alive. This initiative by the government will strengthen the preservation of tradition and promote social unity. (ANI)

