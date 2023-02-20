Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday expressed serious concern over allegations in a PIL that the state government is not paying attention to malnourished women and children.

The bench has asked the state to place before it by the next hearing the details of schemes it has been running to meet the challenges the problem poses on malnourished children and women.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats Over 50 People on Pretext of Giving Them Jobs in Merchant Navy; Arrested From Kanpur.

The bench posted the matter for next hearing after eight weeks.

A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on the PIL moved by Motilal Yadav.

Also Read | Congress Releases List of AICC Delegates From Delhi, Jagdish Tytler's Inclusion Sparks Row.

The petitioner has accused the state government of failing to provide adequate nutrition to malnourished children and women.

"We also require the state that while filing the counter affidavit the deficiency in the human resources, if any, to run various beneficial schemes shall also be brought to the notice of the court," said the bench.

It also observed that there are malnourished children because of malnourished lactating mothers and, accordingly, it becomes the duty of the state to take appropriate measures so that these sections of society are also able to realise their right of life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)