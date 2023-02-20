Mumbai, February 20: A 26-year-old man was recently arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly cheating people on pretext of providing them with jobs in Merchant Navy. The accused identified as Shubham Pitambarlal Gupta was by arrested by Amboli police from his residence in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Police officials said that the accused cheated many people from across the country. According to a report in Mid-day, the accused used to operate a fake account in the name of "VR Marine" on Facebook. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Bandra Doctor Duped of Rs 1.2 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Who Promised Her Job in UK.

An officer said that Gupta lured 50 to 60 people by offering them jobs in the Merchant Navy. People from across the country fell prey to Gupta's offer. The incident came to light after VR Marine company approached the Amboli police in August 2022 and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and began an investigation into the matter. After doing a thorough technical analysis, the police managed to trace the accused to Kanpur. Following this, the police reached Kanpur and arrested the accused. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Later, they produced him before a court in Mumbai which remanded hi to police custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to During questioning the accuse confessed to his crime and also told cops that he cheated over 50 people.

