Chandigarh [India], December 21 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that a wrong case has been filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia.

"This is a wrong case. I know this case very well. The investigation report of this case is sealed in the Punjab-Haryana High Court despite that, the case has been registered against Majithia just to take out political revenge. This system is wrong," he said.

Punjab Police has filed a case against Majithia for his alleged involvement in a drugs case.

As per the Punjab police officials today, an FIR was registered today against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia at SAS Nagar Police Station in a drugs case.

"He has been booked under Section 25/27A/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force," Punjab Police said. (ANI)

