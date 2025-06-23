India News | Ambubachi Mela 2025 Commences in Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI): The annual Ambubachi Mela, one of the most revered Hindu festivals in Assam, commenced on Sunday at the historic Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

The event began with traditional rituals, marking the start of the four-day-long celebration that draws devotees from across India and abroad.

The annual event commemorates the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya believed to be the embodiment of feminine power. After conducting Ambubachi Prabritti rituals, the main door of Kamakhya temple has closed on Sunday and now it will be reopened on June 26.

The Kamakhya temple management committee and Kamrup (Metro) district administration have made all arrangements for the Ambubachi Mela.

Meawhile, in a post on X Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended wishes for the festival, "Today marks the beginning of the #Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual celebration of Maa Kamakhya's divine femininity. Spiritual Gurus and devotees from across the country will dawn upon the sacred Nilachal Hills to pray for Bharat. I welcome all pilgrims to Assam & wish everyone a divine experience and the choicest blessings of Maa Kamakhya."

The Kamakhya temple, situated 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the largest Shakti shrines in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus, as per the government of Assam website.

Several other pujas are organised in this temple, including Durga Puja, Durgadeul and Madandeul. Some of the other pujas performed in this temple include Manasa Puja, Pohan Biya and Vasanti Puja. (ANI)

