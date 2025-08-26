New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the inauguration session of the two-day Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) workshop as the chief guest, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release on Tuesday.

The workshop is being organised by the Border Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

On this occasion, Amit Shah also launched the logo of the Vibrant Villages Program. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Border Management Secretary, Chief Secretaries of border states included in the first and second phase of VVP, Directors General of security forces deployed for border protection, and District Magistrates of the concerned districts, along with many other dignitaries, were present.

In his address, Shah stated that the Vibrant Villages Programme is based on three key points: preventing migration from border villages, ensuring that every citizen of border villages receives cent per cent benefits of central and state government schemes, and developing the villages under VVP into strong tools to strengthen border and national security.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the idea of the Vibrant Villages Programme, it was decided that it would be implemented in a phased manner. Not only would every border village be equipped with all facilities, but every citizen living in these border villages would be provided with all the schemes of the Government of India and state governments to improve the lives of the people living there. Additionally, these villages would be developed as strong tools for the security of the country and its borders.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by designating the last village of the country as the first village, has changed our perspective towards border villages.

Amit Shah said that the villages identified early under the Vibrant Villages Programme in a few years will prove to be very significant tools in the security of our country and its borders.

He stated that through this programme, efforts have been made to promote infrastructure development, preserve and enhance culture, generate employment through tourism, and make village life vibrant in every way, with a vision of multi-dimensional and multi-sectoral development.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that it is the responsibility of the Chief Secretaries of state governments, District Collectors of villages included in the VVP, and all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to not limit themselves to the VVP alone and to consider what additional steps can be taken beyond the programme to achieve its objectives.

He emphasised that to fulfil the goals of the VVP, it is essential for all departments of the Government of India and state governments to work together to transform these border villages into truly significant tools for security.

Amit Shah stated that to realise the vision of the Vibrant Villages Programme, it is necessary to achieve 100 per cent saturation of government schemes, promote essential public facilities for tourism, and encourage cooperative institutions to create employment opportunities.

He said that if initiatives like homestays are extended to border villages and state tourism departments make proper arrangements for bookings, every household in these border villages will have employment.

Shah emphasised that the rural development departments of states must work towards establishing the pride of these villages, with District Collectors playing a crucial role in this effort. He noted that if villages have all the facilities and employment opportunities, local residents will not wish to migrate.

The Home Minister further stated that young District Collectors should ensure that, despite challenging geographical conditions, citizens do not abandon their villages, migration is prevented, and the village population also increases.

Union Home Minister said that after implementing the Vibrant Villages Program in Arunachal Pradesh, the population in many border villages has increased. This is a message for all our country's border villages that this trend of reverse migration to these villages is moving in the right direction.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that demographic changes are a matter of concern.

He said that the collectors of districts included in the Vibrant Villages Program need to address this issue with seriousness and attention to detail. Demographic changes in border areas directly impact the security of the country and its borders.

The Home Minister said that it should not be assumed that this is happening due to geographical conditions; rather, it is occurring as part of a deliberate design. He added that the Chief Secretaries of states and the CAPFs also need to pay attention to this issue.

Amit Shah said that for achieving 100% saturation of government schemes, district collectors should consider whether they can coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

He said that the CAPFs can provide assistance in the areas of health, sports, and education. Shah said that in Arunachal Pradesh, the ITBP has successfully experimented with purchasing daily essentials such as milk, vegetables, eggs, and grains from Vibrant Villages.

He emphasised the need to implement this experiment on the ground in every border village. Shah also said that the army deployed at the borders should take responsibility for generating employment in Vibrant Villages in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, said that it is the responsibility of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and district collectors to establish dairy cooperatives to meet the milk requirements of the CAPFs and the army directly from the villages. This will aid in employment generation.

Shah said that this experiment should be developed as an effective model and implemented in every Vibrant Village, with the Ministry of Home Affairs, all CAPFs, the army through the Ministry of Defence, and district collectors taking the lead.

He added that employment generation will automatically curb migration.

Amit Shah said that border villages should have facilities for telecommunications, road connectivity, education, healthcare, and clean drinking water. He emphasised that the Vibrant Villages Program (VVP) should not remain just a government program but should become the spirit of administration. The Home Minister said that the program's objective can only be achieved when it becomes ingrained in the administrative ethos.

He suggested that under the VVP, possibilities such as constructing new ponds under MGNREGA, intensive afforestation, and building permanent infrastructure should also be considered.

Union Home Minister said that in Vibrant Villages Program-1, efforts were limited to the program itself, but in Vibrant Villages Program-2, there is a need to change the administrative approach. He urged collectors of border districts to take appropriate action to remove illegal religious encroachments, stating that these encroachments are part of a deliberate design. He stressed that all illegal encroachments within at least a 30-kilometre radius from the border should be removed.

Shah highlighted that Gujarat has done commendable work in this regard, having cleared numerous encroachments along both maritime and land borders. (ANI)

