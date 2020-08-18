New Delhi, Aug 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for post-COVID care, the hospital said.

"The Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the past 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19," the statement by the hospital said.

"He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital," the statement added.

The Home Minister was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 14, after testing negative for COVID-19.

