New Delhi, August 18: The President of India in the most recent announcement appointed Satya Pal Malik, the present Governor of Goa, as the Governor of Meghalaya. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Maharashtra Governor, has been asked to discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.

"The President of India is pleased to make the following appointment/transfer:- Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Goa is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra to discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties," the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a fresh communique said.

The appointments, notified by President Ram Nath Kovind in a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, will be effective from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Malik will replace Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post. Roy served as Tripura Governor for three years and the remaining years as Meghalaya governor.

