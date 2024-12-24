Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said Amit Shah does not deserve to continue as the home minister of the country and should either resign or be sacked for his "hatred" towards the Constitution and its chief architect Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"The whole country, the Congress party and the INDI alliance are together demanding that Amit Shah has no right to continue as the home minister of the country because the person who sits on the chair of the home minister has to safeguard the Constitution," AICC general secretary G A Mir told reporters at a press conference here.

Mir asked how can Shah provide justice when he "has so much hatred against the Constitution and its framers".

"So, we have been demanding that Shah has no right to remain as the home minister and he should either resign himself or the president should sack him. Then Shah should apologise to the nation.

"These are our two demands. Shah does not deserve to be the home minister of India," the Congress leader added.

The press conference was a part of the party's campaign against Shah, alleging that he insulted Ambedkar with his remarks while participating in a debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha last week.

To a question on 'one nation, one election' bill, Mir said the BJP was now "talking about one nation, one party" as well and "this is akin to strangling democracy".

"India is a huge democracy. The bill has gone to a JPC.

"It does not seem possible, but we will see what report the JPC gives. But the BJP's intention towards the people of the country is not right," he said.

On the protest by National Conference's (NC's) Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on the reservation issue here, Mir said, "It has become a fashion these days."

"He (Mehdi) is a responsible MP belonging to a responsible party. He is five minutes away from the chief minister.

The party leadership and the whole cabinet is at his disposal, so rather than taking to the road just for photo-ops, he should have discussed it within the party, within the government," the AICC general secretary said.

He said caste census was the best way forward to address the issue of reservation and demanded that caste census should also be held in JK.

