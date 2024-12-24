Ranchi, December 24: Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) has officially released the results for its undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations. Students can now access their exam scores by visiting the university's official website at https://bbmku.ac.in/.

Founded in 2017, BBMKU is a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised institution. The university offers a wide array of academic programs across multiple disciplines, including management, education, law, and more, catering to the diverse needs of its student community.

How To Check BBMKU Result 2024

Visit the official BBMKU website: https://bbmku.ac.in/

Find the "Examination" section and click on the "Results" option.

Enter the roll number and any other required details.

Click on "Get Result" to view your marksheet.

Download the PDF for future reference.

It must be noted that the direct links for specific programs may also be available on the results page or through official university announcements. The results cover a range of programs, including BEd, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, and others.

In other news, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has commenced the application process for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website at atmaaims.com. The application deadline is February 2, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 2025, and the results will be announced on February 22, 2025.

