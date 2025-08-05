Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the cloudburst incident in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, which resulted in loss of life and property. He conveyed his condolences to the affected families and assured the state government of all possible central assistance.

The central government is working closely with the state government to provide immediate and necessary assistance to the affected area. Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to obtain detailed information about the incident and assured him of central support.

The Home Minister directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other relief agencies to act promptly in response to the disaster.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has postponed his tour and returned to Dehradun to oversee the relief efforts.

The CM's office of Uttarakhand in a post on X said, "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident of a cloudburst in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. He conveyed condolences for the loss of life and property in this disaster and expressed sympathy towards the affected families. Shri Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone to obtain detailed information about the incident and assured the state government of all possible central assistance. Considering the severity of the situation, the Home Minister has directed the N.D.R.F. and other relief agencies to act promptly. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has postponed his tour and immediately left for Dehradun. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is also in constant contact with the state government. The central government is ensuring immediate and necessary assistance to the affected area."

This comes after a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Dhami expressed deep sadness over the damage that was the result of the cloudburst. CM Dhami further informed that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation, and the situation is being closely monitored.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

The cloudburst has led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Earlier today, Indian Army personnel engaged in rescue operations after a landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil. Approximately 15-20 people have been evacuated and injured are receiving medical treatment at Army medical facility in Harshil. (ANI)

