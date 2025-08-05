Jabalpur, August 5: A shocking incident of rape and cheating has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly cheated and raped a widow in Jabalpur. The accused, identified as Neeraj Jain (48), is said to be an employee of the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI). The alleged incident occurred in the Gaurighat police station area in Jabalpur.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused befriended the widow after meeting her at a local gym in Jabalpur. Over time, the duo became friends and started meeting regularly. Soon, the accused won the woman's trust. After the two became good friends, Jain allegedly borrowed INR 1 lakh from the victim and promised the same soon. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Strangles 70-Year-Old Woman to Death After She Tries To Stop Her Granddaughter’s Rape in Madhya Pradesh, Booked.

A few days ago, the accused called the victim at his place on the pretext of returning the borrowed money. However, when the widowed woman reached Jain's residence, the accused allegedly forced himself on her. After she was sexually exploited, the victim approached the police and complained about the accused.

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case and began investigating the incident. While medical procedures are being followed, several teams have been formed to track Jain, who has been at large since the incident. In a separate incident, a youth allegedly killed a 17-year-old girl after she refused to marry him in Jabalpur. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

The incident took place in the village of Sakra in the Patan area. The victim was said to be studying in the 11th standard in a government school.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

