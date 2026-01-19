New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) Raising Day.

In a post on X, Shah underscored their significant role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build a "disaster-resilient India" and described them as "the pillar of trust, the nation relies on during calamities."

He further paid tribute to the "martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others", sharing images of the personnel engaged in relief operations.

"Warm greetings to the personnel of @NDRFHQ on Raising Day. Through its significant role in realising the Modi govt's resolve to build a disaster-resilient India, the NDRF has today become the pillar of trust the nation relies on during calamities. Salute to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the safety of others," Shah wrote in the post.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was raised on January 19, 2006, as a multi-skilled stand-alone Disaster Response Force to respond to all natural and man-made disasters.

It attends to various disasters, including collapsed structure search-and-rescue operations during earthquakes and landslides, floodwater rescue, including cyclones, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear contingencies, and medical emergencies, among others.

It is strategically deployed across the country with 16 Battalions and 28 Regional Response Centers. NDRF Academy is located in Nagpur. (ANI)

