New Delhi, January 19: In a major diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has formally invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join a newly established international "Board of Peace" for Gaza. The invitation, extended as part of "Phase Two" of Trump’s 20-point Middle East peace roadmap, includes a significant financial clause: while standard memberships are temporary, nations can secure a permanent seat by contributing a $1 billion "member fee" toward Gaza’s reconstruction.

What Is This Body?

The Board of Peace (BoP) is a U.S.-led international organization designed to serve as the supreme oversight authority for Gaza’s post-war transition. Formally established in January 2026, the body is tasked with supervising the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)—a group of Palestinian technocrats who will handle day-to-day civil services. Donald Trump Asks Countries To Pay at Least USD 1 Billion for Permanent Seat on Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, Says Report.

The Board’s primary objectives include:

Strategic Oversight: Managing the transition from conflict to a de-radicalized, "terror-free" administration.

Infrastructure & Funding: Mobilizing international capital and supervising the multi-billion dollar reconstruction of the enclave.

Security Coordination: Working with an "International Stabilization Force" (ISF) to maintain the ceasefire and oversee the disarmament of Hamas.

Why is it in the News?

The initiative has dominated headlines because it represents a significant shift in international diplomacy, moving away from traditional United Nations frameworks. President Trump has signaled that while the Board's first mission is Gaza, its mandate may expand to resolve other global conflicts, effectively creating a "streamlined" alternative to the UN Security Council.

The move has sparked tension with Israel, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office recently stated the board’s executive committee "was not coordinated with Israel," specifically objecting to the inclusion of certain regional representatives.

Who Can Join?

Membership is by invitation from the Chairman (currently Donald Trump). The U.S. has circulated the charter to approximately 60 countries. So far, several world leaders have confirmed receiving invitations:

Accepted: Hungary (Viktor Orbán), Vietnam (To Lam), and Argentina (Javier Milei).

Under Review: India (PM Modi), Canada (PM Mark Carney), Pakistan (PM Shehbaz Sharif), and Australia (PM Anthony Albanese).

Regional Partners: Leaders from Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey have also been invited to ensure regional balance. US President Donald Trump Invites India To Be Part of Gaza Peace Board, Say Sources.

Is There a Membership Fee?

Yes, though the structure is tiered. According to the draft charter:

Standard Membership: Nations are appointed for a three-year term at the discretion of the Chairman. There is no mandatory fee for this temporary status.

Permanent Membership: To bypass the three-year limit and secure a permanent seat, a nation must contribute at least $1 billion in cash to the Board’s reconstruction fund within the first year.

While the White House describes the fee as a way for partner countries to "demonstrate deep commitment" to peace and security, critics have labeled it a "pay-to-stay" model that favors wealthy nations.

Who is Part of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’?

The organization features a two-tier leadership structure:

The Main Board: Comprised of world leaders who provide high-level diplomatic legitimacy. The Executive Committee: A smaller, more operational committee tasked with day-to-day strategy. Key members include: Chairman: Donald Trump U.S. Officials: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. Global Advisors: Former British PM Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan. India’s Strategic Position

For India, the invitation presents a diplomatic balancing act. Prime Minister Modi previously welcomed the first phase of the peace plan in October 2025, noting it reflected "strong leadership." However, India has traditionally supported a "two-state solution" under UN guidelines. Accepting a seat on the Board would solidify India's role as a major global mediator but may also require navigating the complexities of a U.S.-led initiative that bypasses traditional multilateral institutions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).