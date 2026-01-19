Delhi, January 19: A thick layer of dense fog blanketed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting transportation services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "dense fog" alert for the region, as a combination of low temperatures and stagnant winds continues to trap pollutants.

The adverse weather conditions in the national capital have also disrupted flight operations at the airport, while air quality remained "severe". A thick layer of fog was witnessed in the national capital as AQI in the ITO area was recorded at "434" in the "severe" category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi Weather Forecast

Date Min Temp Max Temp Weather Condition Fog Intensity January 19 7°C 19°C Clear sky with haze Very Dense January 20 6°C 18°C Cold Day conditions Very Dense January 21 6°C 19°C Partly cloudy sky Dense January 22 7°C 20°C Mainly clear sky Moderate January 23 8°C 20°C Partly cloudy Moderate January 24 8°C 21°C Hazy sunshine Shallow January 25 9°C 21°C Clear sky Shallow

Delhi Dense Fog and Its Impact on Transport

The visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport dropped to nearly zero in the early hours of January 19, leading to delays for several domestic and international flights. Travellers have been advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport.

Similarly, the Northern Railways reported that many Delhi-bound trains are running late by two to five hours due to obscured tracks. Road traffic across major arterial routes, including the DND Flyway and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, moved at a crawl as motorists were forced to use fog lights in near-zero visibility.

