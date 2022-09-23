Purnia [Bihar], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega rally named 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnia at 'Rangbhoomi ground' this afternoon, the first after former ally JD(U) stepped out of the alliance with the NDA on August 9.

Shah will embark on a two-day visit to the state starting today to set the tone for the 2024 General elections, in which Bihar where the BJP is likely to have a direct battle with the Mahagathbandhan, holds 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Also Read | Tesla Recalls Around 1.1 Million Vehicles To Prevent Drivers From Pinching by Windows.

Speaking to ANI, MoS Home, Nityanand Rai said, "There is great enthusiasm among the people about this 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha'. Besides the workers of the BJP, the common people themselves have made preparations for the success of this huge rally".

Hitting out at the ruling Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Rai said that people are outraged due to the "collapse of law and order" in the state since the takeover of the new government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Photographer Booked for Sexually Harassing 18-Year-Old Girl in Lucknow.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said that the BJP cadre is happy with the exit of Nitish Kumar from the alliance adding that the party will now be able to win more seats in the state.

"Today's rally of Amit Shah will boost the morale of BJP leaders and cadres. Now party does not need support from JD(U). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's face is good enough to win a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election," he said.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar "hatched a conspiracy" to bring the "Jungle Raj part-2" in Bihar with the support of RJD.

"But the same time Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav forget that time has changed now and the people of Bihar understand very well that crime, corruption and nepotism are no more acceptable in an era of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre," he said.

Another BJP leader said, on condition of anonymity, that Amit Shah will set the tone for the party for the upcoming general elections with today's rally as BJP plans to win over 35 seats out of 40 in the state.

To prepare for Shah's rally, several state BJP leaders including Union Ministers, MPs, and MLAs are camping in the bordering districts including Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria districts for several days and meeting with local people and leaders to make the today rallies successful.

The Seemanchal area of north Bihar consists of four districts -- Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria -- where the Muslim population is in sizeable number to influence the success of a political party's candidate in both Assembly and General elections. The four districts share their border with West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The four districts represent 24 Assembly seats and four Parliamentary seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP won just one seat of Araria, while JD(U) had victories in two seats of Purnia and Katihar and the Kishanganj seat went to the Congress party. In 2019, both BJP and JD(U) fought elections together as allies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address a meeting of Bihar BJP MPs, MLAs and former ministers tomorrow 23 September at 4 pm at Mata Gujri University, Kishanganj.

Shah will also address the Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting tomorrow evening at Mata Gujri University, Kishanganj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)