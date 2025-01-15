New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 'Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI- TTP) at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad airports on Thursday from Ahmedabad.

The Home Minister had earlier launched the FTI-TTP on June 22 last year from Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi.

The FTI-TTP is a significant initiative under the 'Viksit Bharat'@2047 vision. Its objective is to provide world-class immigration facilities to travellers, making international travel seamless and secure. Initially, this facility has been launched free of cost for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders.

The FTI-TTP has been implemented through an online portal: https://ftittp.mha.gov.in. To enroll in this program, applicants need to complete online registration by filling in their details and uploading the required documents on the portal. The biometric data of registered applicants will be captured either at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport.

Registered travellers will need to scan their airline-issued boarding pass at the e-gate, followed by scanning their passport. At both the arrival and departure points, the passenger's biometrics will be authenticated at the e-gates. Once this authentication is successful, the e-gate will automatically open, and immigration clearance will be deemed granted.

FTI-TTP will be implemented at 21 major airports across the country. In the first phase, in addition to Delhi, this facility is being introduced at seven major airports--Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. (ANI)

