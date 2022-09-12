Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe murder case on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of wanted accused Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed, an official said.

Shaheem Ahmed Firoz Ahmed, a resident of Zakir Colony in Amravati, has been on the run since the case was registered.

"The NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for any kind of information leading to the arrest of Ahmed (22)," the official said.

The NIA has so far arrested ten people in connection with the murder of Kolhe.

Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21 after sharing on social media a post purportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The NIA registered a case on July 2 on directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs under sections 120 B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 302 ( Punishment for murder), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

