Amritsar, Sep 12: The Spring Dale School in Amritsar has received a bomb threat on social media, following which the school authorities have lodged a complaint with the police.

The threat came four days after the DAV Public School got a similar threat, which later proved to be a prank made by three students of the school.

A message uploaded on social media on Monday evening read that there would be a blast in Spring Dale School on September 16 .

As the matter was reported to the police, heavy security arrangements have been made in and around the school.

"It came to the notice of the school that a threatening message was in circulation in social media of similar nature as was circulated against another school in the city last week. Taking serious note of the social media message, the school authorities informed the police to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff of the school," read a statement issued by the school.

It added, "The police authorities informed the school management that the situation is under control and safety and security of the school children will be ensured as an FIR has been lodged and the matter is being investigated."

As per the management, the school will function on Tuesday as per the routine.

