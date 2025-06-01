Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): Amritsar Rural Police dismantled a transnational criminal network and recovered eight foreign-made sophisticated pistols, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X, "Acting on intelligence inputs, Amritsar Rural Police dismantles a transnational criminal network and recovers eight foreign-made sophisticated pistols during a checkpoint operation conducted on the link road between Village Brar & Kohala"

"During the operation, three persons traveling on a motorcycle were intercepted under suspicious circumstances. Upon thorough verification and search, the following accused were apprehended," he added.

The accused have been identified as Fatehbir Singh, Jagroop Singh and Ranjit Singh, all residents of, Vaniake, he said.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons were in-direct contact with primary suspect, identified as Dugh, a resident of Manawala.

"Technical and scientific investigations have indicated that the accused were in active communication with #Pakistan-based arms smugglers, allegedly conspiring to smuggle weapons into Indian territory. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire terror network," the DGP added.

Earlier today, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji. Two key associates, Karajpreet Singh from Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman from Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, have been arrested.

According to police, preliminary investigations reveal that Jeevan Fauji, a prominent BKI member, was running an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab's border areas. He allegedly supplied a .30 bore pistol to the arrested duo and instructed them to carry out a shooting at a furniture shop in Amritsar as part of an extortion bid. The ransom demand was directed at a relative of the shop owner residing in Canada.

Following Gurlal Singh's disclosures, a police team accompanied him to recover the weapon used in the crime. During the operation, Gurlal attempted to open fire on the police, leading to retaliatory firing in self-defence. Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was promptly shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical treatment. (ANI)

