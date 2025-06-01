Mumbai, June 1: A new report on Sunday raised serious concerns about the growing threat of illegal online gambling platforms in India, especially to vulnerable groups like minors and young adults. The report by public policy think tank CUTS International warns that these platforms are not only targeting impressionable users with addictive, high-risk games but are also bypassing basic safety checks, such as age verification and identity confirmation.

It highlights that the scale of the problem is massive. Between April 2024 and March 2025, there were more than 5.4 billion visits to the top 15 illegal gambling platforms, spread across 40 mirror websites. Some platforms like Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay, and BateryBet are among the most visited. Meta, Google Must Take Stronger Action Against Rapidly Growing Illegal Online Gambling and Betting Market in India: Digital India Foundation Report.

In fact, Parimatch's web traffic in March 2025 was higher than popular platforms like Google India, Amazon, Wikipedia, and Hotstar, revealing the alarming reach of these operations. CUTS International estimates that users are depositing close to $100 billion annually into these illegal betting platforms.

Many of these platforms are based overseas and use loopholes in India’s payment systems and advertising networks to operate freely, posing a major risk to both consumer safety and national security. Illegal Websites Blocked in India: Centre Blocks 357 Offshore Online Money Gaming Platforms, More 700 Under Scanner.

Pradeep Mehta, Founder and Secretary General of CUTS International, said that illegal gambling operators are exploiting India's digital infrastructure while evading any form of accountability.

"This presents a major national security threat and also exposes Indian consumers to serious harm," Mehta said at the report’s release. One of the most disturbing findings of the report is how easily minors can access these gambling sites. These platforms often avoid even the most basic checks like KYC (Know Your Customer) or age verification.

Some even offer cash-on-delivery payment options, allowing teenagers with no access to digital wallets or cards to gamble repeatedly without any supervision. The use of high-stakes, psychologically addictive game designs makes them even more dangerous for young, sensation-seeking users.

The report also reveals how these platforms attract such massive traffic. Around 66 per cent of users visit directly, often through saved links, private messages, or bookmarks, giving a false impression of trust and legitimacy. Big media campaigns, celebrity endorsements, billboards, and SEO-boosted search visibility further increase their reach.

