Kanpur, June 1: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old national-level Taekwondo player was allegedly drugged and gangraped by four individuals inside an ashram in the Govind Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The survivor has alleged that she was lured by an elderly man to the ashram where she was given a sedative laced "laddoo" (Sweet) after which he along with head priest and two others raped her and recorded the sex assualt to blackmail her.

According to a Times of India report, the survivor approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South with her complaint on Thursday, May 29, months after the incident occurred on January 28. She stated that she used to sell old clothes on the footpath in the Govind Nagar market every Tuesday. An elderly man allegedly offered to help her get a permanent shop space in exchange for INR 4,000 and promised to introduce her to influential people at the ashram. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Strangles 3-Year-Old Son With Amulet Thread, Places Body Beside Sleeping Father-in-Law After Forced Return From Elopement With Lover in UP; Arrested.

Trusting him, she agreed to visit the ashram, where the alleged assault took place. The woman claimed she was offered a laddoo laced with sedatives shortly after arriving, which caused her to lose consciousness. She has named four individuals in her complaint, the elderly man, the ashram’s head priest, and two others, alleging that they took turns raping her while she was unconscious. She further said the accused recorded the assault and used the footage to blackmail and threaten her. Kanpur Shocker: Man Bites Off Society Secretary’s Nose in Parking Spat, Viral Video Leads to FIR.

Fearing social stigma and threats, she remained silent until she finally decided to approach the police. ADCP South, Mahesh Kumar, confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the Govind Nagar police station and that a video has been submitted as evidence. On Saturday, police inspected the ashram room shown in the video. Meanwhile, the head priest has denied the allegations, claiming he was attending the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj at the time and has submitted photos and videos to support his alibi. Police officials said the evidence is being verified, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

