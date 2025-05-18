Jalna (Maharashtra), May 18 (PTI) Republican Sena president Anandraj Ambedkar has hinted that he is ready to put aside political differences with his brother Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Anandraj and Prakash are grandsons of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he pointed at ongoing talks about potential reunions between two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, and Uddhav Thackeray and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.

"If they could bridge their differences, there is no reason the Ambedkar family cannot come together," said Anandraj, younger brother of Prakash Ambedkar.

He, however, dismissed the possibility of inducting RPI (A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale into the unity.

"There is no question of allying with him as he is not a member of the Ambedkar family," he said.

Anandraj said the Republic Sena would contest the forthcoming local body elections and underlined the need for the party's expansion.

He demanded the repeal of the Mahabodhi Temple Management Act of 1949, calling for the Mahabodhi Vihar to be handed over entirely to the Buddhist community.

Commenting on Operation Sindoor, Anandraj said the government should continue operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts.

He lauded the Indian armed forces for their firm response to cross-border threats and criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's self-proclaimed mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict.

"Trump's interference is unjustified and poses a threat to India's sovereignty and national security," Anandraj added.

