Dehradun, May 18: A junior resident doctor at AIIMS Rishikesh has been booked by Uttarakhand Police for allegedly distributing sweets on April 23, just a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The incident has sparked controversy and led to an FIR based on a complaint by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The case was registered at Rishikesh police station on May 16 under sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b) (promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds), and 197(1)(a) (assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the TOI reported. The complaint, filed by VHP's Rishikesh president Rajendra Pandey, accuses the doctor of "celebrating the killings of Hindus" and alleges that he had previously shared anti-national content on social media.

AIIMS Rishikesh Doctor Booked for Distributing Sweets After Pahalgam Attack

The accused doctor, who hails from West Bengal, has denied the allegations. In a statement, he clarified that the sweets were distributed on April 23 at the request of nursing staff to mark a belated Eid celebration. “It was a simple gesture of goodwill. This is now being distorted to create communal discord and malign my name,” he said.

The doctor also alleged mental harassment and added that he had returned home following advice from his seniors. "I was not celebrating any attack. I will pursue legal action against those harassing me," he said.

Senior Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar of Rishikesh police confirmed the FIR and said an investigation is ongoing. However, he declined to comment on whether the doctor had been formally questioned.

