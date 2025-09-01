By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): An Air India Express flight IX2610 operating from Chennai to Andaman was forced to return to its origin on Monday after being unable to land at its destination due to severe weather conditions, sources said.

The aircraft circled the destination airport, but deteriorating weather made landing unsafe. The flight was subsequently returned to Chennai, where it landed safely with all passengers on board.

The sources informed ANI that Air India Express has made alternative arrangements for the affected passengers, who will now be accommodated on flights scheduled from Chennai tomorrow.

In the meantime, the airline has provided hotel accommodation and necessary assistance to ensure passenger comfort.

"Passengers have been given multiple options, including hotel stay and rebooking on the next available flights. Those who do not wish to travel can also opt for a full refund," the sources confirmed.

In another incident, an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday was forced to return to the national capital shortly after take-off following a fire indication in one of its engines, the airline confirmed.

Flight AI2913 had departed from Delhi for Indore when the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi.

In a statement issued by Air India, it said, 'Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely.

The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft, which will operate the flight to Indore shortly. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident, the airline spokesperson further said in a statement.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority," it added. (ANI)

