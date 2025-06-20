Amaravati, Jun 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy extended birthday greetings to the President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday.

Governor Abdul Nazeer conveyed heartfelt greetings on behalf of the people of the state, saying it was a pleasure and privilege to extend wishes to the President on her birthday. "May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness, and long life in the service of the people and the Nation," said Nazeer in a post on 'X'.

Chief Minister Naidu wished her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life and commended her for leading the nation with wisdom, dignity, and a deep sense of public duty. "Wishing the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, a very happy birthday," said Naidu in a post on 'X', adding that she continues to inspire the country with grace and resilience.

Similarly, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed warm birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, praying for her happiness and long life.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. Wishing her continued happiness, good health, and unwavering strength in her dedicated service to the nation," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

