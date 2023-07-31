Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police have arrested an ex-Ranji cricketer from Srikakulam district for trafficking ganja, officials said on Monday.

According to Inspector Lakshmana Rao, the former Ranji cricketer has been identified as Budumuru Nagaraju.

Inspector Rao said that based on a tip-off, he along with his staff patrolled Vijayaditya Park on the National Highway. They saw the accused with 23.475 kg of ganja in nine packets in two bags and nabbed him.

The police further found that there were 25 cheating cases, two excise cases and two more ganja cases against Budumuru Nagaraju.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

