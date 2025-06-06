Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh's Department of Animal Husbandry has issued guidelines regarding animal slaughter during the Eid-al-Adha festival. In the state of Andhra Pradesh, the slaughter of animals such as goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, and fish for meat, as well as non-productive buffaloes, is permitted.

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry, the slaughter of cows, calves, and camels is strictly prohibited in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, while transporting animals, appropriate guidelines must be followed to ensure their welfare under animal protection laws

"Anyone found involved in the slaughter of cows, calves, or camels, or transporting animals in overloaded vehicles, will be considered to be violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977. Criminal action will be initiated against such violators," stated Dr. T. Damodara Naidu, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Andhra Pradesh.

"Given the Bakrid festival, veterinary staff at the field level are instructed to remain vigilant and coordinate with personnel from Revenue, Police, Municipal, and Panchayati Raj departments to prevent unauthorised animal slaughter", further added Dr. T. Damodara Naidu, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Andhra Pradesh.

For further details related to these laws and regulations, citizens have been advised to contact the veterinary officer.

Dr. T. Damodara Naidu, Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Andhra Pradesh, urged the public to respect the Animal Welfare and Cow Slaughter Prohibition laws and act in accordance with them. (ANI)

