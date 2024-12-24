Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of film maker Shyam Benegal.

Benegal, who pioneered the art house cinema movement in the country with films such as "Mandi" and "Ankur", died in Mumbai on Monday evening just nine days after his 90th birthday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal. Renowned for his bold storytelling and profound socio-political depth, he captured the essence of our nation's journey and reshaped the course of Indian cinema," said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the CM, the legacy of Benegal will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the Hyderabad-born film maker's family.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 24 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Similarly, the Governor expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of the versatile film maker.

"Benegal was a pioneer of parallel cinema and made several award-winning films and was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards for his contribution to the field of art and cinema," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)