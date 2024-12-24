Kolkata, December 24: As the local authorities in Kolkata declare the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, December 24, 2024, lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the winning numbers. The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result is announced progressively throughout the day, offering multiple opportunities for players to test their luck. This popular Satta Matka-type lottery game is a significant part of the city's entertainment culture, with results declared every 90 minutes across eight rounds. Players can check the winning numbers on platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

Kolkata Fatafat, often referred to as Kolkata FF, continues to captivate participants across the city, with rounds starting at 10 AM and concluding at 8:30 PM. Managed by local authorities, the game draws a wide local audience, with residents engaging in the excitement of predicting numbers for each bazi. As the game remains exclusive to Kolkata, it offers a unique experience for those residing in the region. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart can now be checked below to see who has won and what numbers were drawn in the latest rounds. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 24, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Kolkata Fatafat, like many other lotteries in India, operates legally within the state of West Bengal, where lotteries are permitted. It is played in a manner similar to Satta Matka, with participants selecting numbers and placing bets across eight rounds or "Bazis" conducted throughout the day. Players must guess the correct numbers, known as passing record numbers, to win. While gambling is banned nationwide, lotteries remain legal in certain states such as Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

These states offer various legal lotteries, including Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries, attracting many enthusiasts seeking a chance to win. LatestLY advises caution when participating in games like Kolkata Fatafat, as they carry financial risks. Players should be aware of the potential legal and monetary consequences associated with gambling activities.

