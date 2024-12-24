Mumbai, December 24: The Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya is bustling with archers who are looking forward to sharpening their archery skills during the Shillong Teer games today, December 24. The Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers of games, such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com.

Shillong Teer is one of the popular forms of lottery played in Meghalaya's Shillong. Eight Teer games are played twice a day from Monday to Saturday. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games also attract people from nearby areas. After each round is completed, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) announces the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers. The Satta-Matka-style lottery game consists of eight Teer games - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result by scrolling down below or clicking on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on the websites given above. They can also check the winning numbers of Shillong Teer games Round 1 and Round 2 by downloading the detailed PDF file. Played throughout the day, the speculative lottery game requires lottery players to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions. Lottery enthusiasts can also scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 24 and know the winning numbers of all Teer games. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer? How Is the Lottery Game Played?

As the name suggests, the Shillong Teer game is a speculative archery-based lottery played in Meghalaya's Shillong and across the state. The lottery requires participants to place bets on numbers from 0 to 99. Post this, the game involves two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2, in which archers shoot arrows at designated targets, of which only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target are picked are chosen as winning numbers. The Teer games not only display a blend of skill and tradition but are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture.

