Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): A tense situation unfolded in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh after some unidentified persons vandalised state health Minister Vidadala Rajani's office.

However, acting swiftly, the police launched a search operation to nab those responsible.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Wishes: Hopes for Prosperity, Peace, and Health in 2024 for All.

Pattabhipuram sub-inspector Vijay said, "In the midnight hours of Sunday, unidentified persons vandalised health minister Vidadala Rajani's office in Chandramouli Nagar, and a case has been registered. An investigation is underway."

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Rajani was scheduled to inaugurate the new party office today.

Also Read | PSLV-C58/XPoSat Mission: ISRO To Launch First-Ever Space Mission on January 1 With X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite.

Meanwhile, eight people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old minor girl in Andhra's Visakhapatnam, police said on Sunday.

According to DCP Srinuvas, they carried out their investigation based on a missing complaint received on December 18 by the parents of the minor.

"Based on a complaint received by the minor girl's parents on December 18, we registered a missing case on the same day and started an investigation. We received information that she was in Odisha. Immediately our police team went there and brought her back on December 25," DCP Srinivas said.

"We have registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and have arrested 8 people. Efforts to nab other accused involved are underway," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)