New Delhi, January 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Year on Monday wished people prosperity, peace, and wonderful health. In a post on X, Modi said, "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all." ‘Wishing a Splendid 2024’: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Prosperity, Peace and Health to All on New Year 2024.

PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Wishes

Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, the PM urged the countrymen to maintain the spirit of self-reliance in 2024 as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)