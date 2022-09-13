Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Heavy downpours over the past few days in Andhra Pradesh triggered severe waterlogging in different parts of the Srikakulam district.

The rain has caused waterlogging on Chennai-Kolkata national highway.

Also Read | BJP Trying To Topple Punjab Govt Through 'Tried and Tested Operation Lotus', Says AAP.

Total 140 meters of rainfall was recorded in Srikakulam and 150 meters in Ghara Mandal. Tekkali and Palasa recorded less rainfall.

Heavy rainfall started yesterday evening.

Also Read | Human vs Crocodile in Gujarat! Four Men Fight Crocodile, Pull Villager Out of Its Deathly Jaws in Vadodara.

Srikakulam collector Srikesh also visited the flood-affected areas. "If there is heavy rain, we are ready with all preventive measures," the Srikakulam collector said.

Srikakulam Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad declared a holiday in the camp office as the road leading to the camp office was completely waterlogged.

Prasad further added, "The entire Chennai to Kolkata National Highway is flooded. Time to time, special measures are being taken under the supervision of the authorities."

Meanwhile, incessant rain led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and Bahuda rivers in the Srikakulam district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)