Vadodara, September 13: In an unusual but intense battle battle between a group of men and a giant crocodile late on Sunday night in the Vishwamitra river, the daring group of men came victorious after they managed to pull out a man from the deadly jaws of the crocodile.

The victim, identified as Narpat Rathwa, was admitted to SSG Hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, reported TOI.

Hemant Vadhwana, a wildlife activist while narrating the incident said, Rathwa, a resident of Halol in Panchmahal, entered the river near Darshanam complex in Sayajigunj at around 11.30 pm when a crocodile lunged towards him and grabbed both his legs in the jaws. Rathwa was probably in a drunken state when he walked into the river. Giant Crocodile Sweeps Into Residential Areas of UP’s Prayagraj During Rains; Watch Viral Video

A woman, who was walking nearby, heard Rathwa's screams and alerted some local youngsters after which a group of four men rushed towards the river bank and began throwing stones at the crocodile to scare it away. But the reptile dragged Rathwa in the waters and took him to another side of the river behind Vadodara Central Jail. The men also practiced caution as about six to seven crocodiles are spotted regularly on that stretch. Video: Panic Among Locals After Crocodile Roams Freely on the Streets in Shahjahanpur

Vadhwana added "It was dangerous to take on a crocodile in waters and that too when it was completely dark. But our volunteers showed remarkable courage to save Rathwa. The saviours took the bridge nearby and rushed to the other side of the river within minutes after which they hit the reptile with sticks to divert its attention. After a 25 minute of violent tussle, the crocodile finally let go of Rathwa's legs and disappeared into the waters.

Traumatized after the incident, Rathwa was was shivering for a long time after being rescued. He was immediately rushed to SSG Hospital with deep gashes on both his legs.

