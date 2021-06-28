Amaravati, June 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,224 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday.

The fresh cases were detected from 71,758 tests at a positivity rate of 3 per cent, the lowest in more than three months.

Also, the State reported 4,714 recoveries and 31 deaths in 24 hours, a bulletin said.

After a total of 2.18 crore tests so far, the cumulative cases rose to 18,82,096, at an overall positivity rate of 8. 65 per cent.

Totally, 18,27,214 got cured from the infection and the recovery rate climbed to 96.95 per cent. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.67 per cent with a gross toll of 12,630 so far. The active caseload has reduced to 42,252 now. In the week from June 20-26, a total of 28,800 cases were reported in the State, 71 per cent of which came from the rural areas. Government data showed that of the 287 deaths during the week, rural areas accounted for 62.1 per cent and urban the rest. In the urban local bodies (ULBs), only one (Visakhapatnam-906) has more than 500 active cases now. Seventy-six ULBs have less than 50 each, 20 have between 50 and 100 and five have between 100 and 200. In rural mandals, the number of those having more than 100 active Covid-19 cases reduced from 100 to 66 last week. For the first time in more than six weeks, the infection positivity rate in East Godavari district the major hotspot in the State dropped from 10 per cent to 8.72. West Godavaris positivity rate declined from 24 to 7.25 per cent, Krishnas from 13 to 5.97 per cent, Chittoors from 26 to 5.54 per cent and Prakasams from 18 to 5.07 per cent. The remaining eight districts showed a positivity rate below five per cent each, with Kurnool having the lowest of 2.18 per cent. In 24 hours, Chittoor reported the highest 409 fresh cases, East Godavari 299, West Godavari 259 and Krishna 222. Five districts added between 100 and 200 new cases each while four others registered less than 100 each, with Srikakulam logging just 51. Vizianagaram, which was the last district, to register its first case in May last year, crossed 80,000 today. It is the only district in the State that has had less than one lakh cases till date. Chittoor reported six fresh fatalities, Krishna five, East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam four each, Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one each in a day.

