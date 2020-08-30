Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A Sub Inspector (SI) from the Pulivendula police station here clung on to the bonnet of a car for more than two kilometres to nab people allegedly involved in illegal transportation of liquor.

Two persons were arrested on Saturday and the police have seized 82 liquor bottles from their possession.

SI Gopinath Reddy of Pulivendula Police Station was injured in the incident. Circle Inspector Bhaskar Reddy informed that the SI along with a team was checking vehicles at Pulivendula Parnapalle Ring Road check post.

Bhaskar Reddy said, "As a part of this exercise, a car driver and the co-passenger were asked to stop their car but they tried giving a slip. In response, the SI jumped onto the car bonnet and broke the glass making the car driver stop his car."

The accused drove the car for almost 2 kilometres with the SI on it, the Circle Inspector said.

During the operation, SI Gopinath Reddy was injured as he broke the front glass of the car, he added.

Meanwhile, the police followed the vehicle and arrested two persons. They seized 82 bottles of liquor from their possession. The Police department officials lauded the Sub Inspector Gopinath Reddy's efforts and bravery in this incident. A case has been filed and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

