Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the Markapuram bus accident that claimed 13 lives and left at least 20 people injured.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram in Markapuram district in the early hours of Thursday after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry.

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"The tragic accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district, where a tipper collided with a private travels bus, resulting in several passengers being burned alive, has deeply shaken our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident. I demand that the government immediately provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in this accident and announce adequate financial assistance without delay to the affected families," Reddy posted on X.

"I urge this government to conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of this horrific accident, take strict action against those responsible, and implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," he added.

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Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar also expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident. The minister described the loss of lives, with several bus passengers being burnt alive in the accident, as extremely heartbreaking.

Immediately after the incident, he spoke with concerned officials and local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy over the phone to review the situation and gather complete details about the mishap. He directed the authorities to ensure that the injured are shifted to hospitals promptly and provided with the best possible medical care.

Kumar conveyed his profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He assured that the state government would extend full support to the bereaved families. He also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Taking it to X, the PMO office tweeted, "The accident that occurred in Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh is extremely tragic. In this difficult time, I convey my deepest condolences to the affected people and their families, and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Rs. 2 lakhs to the families of those who died in the accident, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured will be given from the Ex-Gratia PMNRF: Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier today, speaking to officials, Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured.

District police informed him that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a detailed report.

The incident involved a tragic road accident near slab quarries after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry, killing thirteen and injuring 20 others. Following the collision, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted. The private bus operated by Harikrishna Travels was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)