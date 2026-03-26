Bhopal/Sehore, March 26: A mass food poisoning incident occurred where over 80 people fell ill after attending a wedding feast in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, said officials on Thursday. Babadiya Noabad village in Ichhawar tehsil of the district witnessed a joyous wedding ceremony turn into a nightmare on Wednesday evening when food served to guests allegedly caused widespread food poisoning.

As many as 80 people who attended the feast fell ill, triggering chaos, screams, and panic across the village. Eyewitnesses reported that symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and severe abdominal pain began shortly after the meal was served and eaten by more than 150-200 people. What started as a few complaints quickly escalated as dozens more guests showed signs of distress. Within hours, the situation spiralled out of control, overwhelming the quiet rural setting. Food Poisoning in Gujarat: Over 100 Students Fall Ill Following Dinner at Maharaja Sayajirao University Hostel in Vadodara.

By Wednesday night, the Ichhawar Community Health Centre was flooded with patients. Doctors, nurses, and paramedic teams were urgently called in. Two dedicated wards were set up for food poisoning cases, but the surge in patients left beds insufficient, forcing many to receive treatment on stretchers or in corridors. “We have admitted 80 people who consumed contaminated food with symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, etc. They were treated, and most of them will be discharged by Thursday evening,” Dr Sudhir Dehariya, Chief Medical Health Officer, Sehore, told IANS.

He denied reports that any of the guests were critical and said that only 80 people were admitted to the Icchawar community health centre. Elderly individuals appear to have suffered more severe effects, raising concerns about vulnerability in such outbreaks. Villagers and relatives pointed fingers at the quality of the food, specifically alleging that Gulab Jamuns prepared from Mawa (condensed milk solids) were the main culprit. Jharkhand Food Poisoning: Over 100 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Puri-Sabzi, Bundi at Pre-Wedding Feast in Palamu.

Many claimed symptoms intensified after consuming these sweets, fuelling suspicions of adulterated or expired Mawa used in preparation. Such incidents often stem from poor hygiene, substandard ingredients, or improper storage during large community events. In response, teams from the Health and Food Departments swiftly reached the spot. “We have collected samples of the suspected food items and sent them to a laboratory for detailed analysis. The exact cause -- whether bacterial contamination, chemical adulteration, or expired ingredients -- will only be confirmed once the test reports arrive,” Dr Dehariya said.

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