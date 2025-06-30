Nagpur, June 30 (PTI) Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday questioned the delay in implementing the proposed Shakti Act.

The proposed law aimed to introduce stricter punishments, including potential death penalties, for heinous crimes against women and children.

Both the House of Maharashtra legislature had passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power.

"The Centre had written to the Maharashtra government a year ago asking it to form a committee and submit its report," Deshmukh told reporters.

Noting that the proposed law is associated with a very sensitive issue, Deshmukh said the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) who holds the home portfolio should have immediately taken steps to form the committee.

"Why the formation of the committee was delayed? We request the state government to hold meetings and ensure that the said pane's report is submitted to the Union government swiftly and the Shakti Act is introduced," he added.

