Mumbai, June 30: Gold and silver prices continued their decline across India on Monday, June 30. In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at INR 89,290 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stood at INR 97,410. Silver was trading at INR 1,07,700 per kg. India Will Continue To Be Fastest-Growing Economy and May Perform Even Better, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman Amid Robust 7.4% GDP Growth in Q4 2024–25.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell 0.05% to INR 95,424 per 10 grams, while silver slipped 0.12% to INR 1,05,100 per kg. It must be noted that these gold rates exclude GST and making charges. Analysts attribute the downward trend to waning hopes of an immediate interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Fact Check: Were Temple Priests Appointed Under 'All Castes Archakas Scheme' Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct After Obscene Video Went Viral? Tamil Nadu Govt Debunks Fake News Report.

City 22K Gold (per 10gm) 24K Gold (per 10gm) Mumbai INR 89,290 INR 97,410 Delhi INR 89,440 INR 97,560 Bengaluru INR 89,290 INR 97,410 Chennai INR 89,290 INR 97,410 Jaipur INR 89,440 INR 97,560 Hyderabad INR 89,290 INR 97,410 Patna INR 89,340 INR 97,460 Ahmedabad INR 89,340 INR 97,460 Kolkata INR 89,290 INR 97,410

Gold prices in India mostly depend on international market rates, import duties, taxes, and changes in the value of the rupee. Apart from this, gold holds a lot of cultural and financial importance in the country. The gold is widely bought during weddings and festivals, which keeps the demand high and makes India one of the biggest gold consumers in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).